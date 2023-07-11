Preservation Oklahoma released its annual Most Endangered Places list and several Green Country stops are on it.
Preservation Oklahoma (POK) is a nonprofit dedicated to historic landmarks in the state. Each year historians review public nominations on what properties should make the list.
POK says while making the list doesn't necessarily mean protection or funding, getting the word out there can help restoration efforts.
11th Street Bridge, Tulsa
The Cyrus Avery Memorial Bridge continues Route 66 across the Arkansas River. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1996.
Plans have been announced in the past to build a sort of Route 66 hub near the bridge but nothing has come of the area yet.
It is currently closed to all traffic.
Isaiah 53 Church, Tulsa
The small white church near 81st and Harvard is said to be the last structure left from a community of free slaves in what is now south Tulsa.
Stephen Rentie was the first known owner of the property. Rentie or Rentie Grove was established as a small farming community.
The property, including the land and a home nearby, has been for sale for a while. Preserve Oklahoma says people are worried the property will be developed into housing versus preserved.
L’Ouverture School, McAlester
L’Ouverture School was primarily an African-American school at the beginning of the 1900's. Preserve Oklahoma says around 1968, the 115 high school students integrated to McAlester High School.
The school was used as an alternative school for a while but has mostly sat empty for the past decade.
Bridge No. 18 at Rock Creek, Sapulpa
The National Park Service describes Bridge 18 as "one of the better examples of the remaining steel-truss bridges in Oklahoma."
Route 66 travelers used the bridge to cross Rock Creek in the 1920's.
The bridge was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1995.
It is currently closed to traffic.
Skyride, Tulsa
FOX23 has done several investigative pieces as the Tulsa Skyride was put up for sale in 2022.
Work had actually begin to tear the ride down after an overseas company bought it, but in May this year the company backed out.
The ride has been at the Tulsa Fairgrounds since 1965.
You can see the full "Most Endangered Places" list here.