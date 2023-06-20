TULSA, Okla. — The small truck parked in front of Edison high school packs a big punch when it comes to cell service.
Andy Little with the Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) says FirstNet and their truck arrived Monday. Since then, they’ve worked with TFD to get cell service available for first responders.
“It's a highly secure satellite communications device, truck, that utilizes the towers that are still operable and it boosts our connection, basically puts us on a different broadband than the general public,” Little said.
“Lines of communication in emergencies like this are critical,” Little also said.
Little says they realized cell service would be a problem very quickly.
"When the storm hit it took down 36 cell towers in the Tulsa metro area, they are diligently working on that, now we have less than 20 down, but when that happens it reduces our ability to communicate,” he said.
Little says being able to use cell phones in the field is incredibly important during these disasters.
“Those cell phones allow us to logistically figure out what kind of resources we need places on a larger scale than each individual emergency so it is critical and we’re thankful to have it,” he said.
Little says due to the influx of calls, communication is key.
"We're having lots of calls, our call volume is way up, so it’s very important that we have those communications in order,” he said.
Little says FirstNet will be staying and helping until cell service is no longer a problem.