Soccer WWCup Women's World Cup Preview

FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

 Francisco Seco

The United States’ 3-0 victory over Vietnam in the Women’s World Cup Group Stage match drew 6.55 million viewers, making it the most-watched soccer telecast in the U.S. since last year’s men’s World Cup final.

The women’s first match averaged 5,261,000 viewers on Fox, making it the second-most watched group stage telecast since Fox started covering it in 2015.

Fox and Nielsen said the audience peaked at 6.5 million for the final 15 minutes.

Fox and Nielsen said it is a 99% increase over the first U.S. group stage match four years ago in France against Thailand, which started at 2:30 p.m. EDT.

The next U.S. match is Wednesday night against the Netherlands.

