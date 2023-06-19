TULSA, Okla. — Close call after close call, until there’s an accident.
Traffic lights are out and many drivers aren't following the rules at intersections.
Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin says people need to calm down be patient when driving.
"We are seeing serious issue with individuals at intersections. They are to be treated as four-way stop. Seeing people blow through as if the stop isn't there. So stop at four way stops, stop at intersections. Made a video on social media page to show you what you need to do at four-way intersections,” he said.
Four-way stops are also causing problems for first responders.
Adam Paluka with EMSA says paying attention can save lives.
"Please be aware of four-way intersections. Be aware of our crews. Even if we're not running lights and sirens that doesn't mean we're not taking people to the hospital,” he said.
First responders say if you don’t have to get out, just say at home, especially at night. But if you have to get out, you’re urged to use caution and be respectful to others.