BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The LIV Golf tournament is in full swing at the Cedar Ridge Country Club in Broken Arrow.
Fans enjoyed more than golf. There was music, face painting, football, and of course, golf.
“I think it is just more fun and people get more amped to play,” said April Steamy.
April drove all the way from Wichita, Kansas. There were plenty of Oklahoman families. Some of them, it's their first time experiencing a golf tournament.
Marcy Nienhuis brought all five of her kids.
“It is just a fun atmosphere,” she said.
That is the kind of thing Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell likes to hear.
“I always say that tourism is the front door for economic development. This is tourism, I don’t care if it’s a small tournament, big tournament, I don’t care if it's bass fishing,” Pinnell added. “This is golf but louder, music playing, kid village is cool, it's different from PGA, but at the end of the day, its world class golf.”
Friday, the first round wrapped up around 5 p.m. for fans to enjoy a Lainey Wilson concert.
The second round kicks off just after noon on Saturday.