TULSA, Okla. — Firefighters say a man pulled his neighbor out of a midtown Tulsa apartment complex that was on fire.
"We had a two-story apartment complex, we had heavy smoke from the first floor,” Lieutenant Colby Vanbuskirk with the Tulsa Fire Department said.
Vanbuskirk says they responded to the Waterford Apartments, near 51st and Harvard, to find a living room on fire and everyone already safely outside.
"Tenants had pulled somebody from the apartment already,” Vanbuskirk said.
"I was in my apartment making coffee, and all of a sudden I smell smoke,” Josue Gonzales said.
Gonzales looked outside, saw smoke coming from below and ran downstairs to check on his neighbor.
"I go to her door and I feel the door, and it is hot to the touch. I knock really loud, and I hear her yelling, ‘Help.’ And so, I open it, I see her, and I pull her out,” Gonzales said.
After that Gonzalez and another neighbor helped the woman to safety and called 911.
"They did good work pulling her out as quickly as they did. Looks like they also used an extinguisher to help knock down the fire,” Vanbuskirk said.
Gonzalez says he learned what to do from safety training he's received while working at a hospital as a certified nursing assistant.
"One of the big things that they teach us is that we need to raise the recue alarm, secure, confine, and exit. So, I rescued the patient first and I pulled her out, and then I close the door, because I didn't want anymore smoke coming out, and that's when we came out here with the fire extinguisher," Gonzales said.
Gonzalez went back with a fire extinguisher to keep the fire from spreading.
"That was huge on saving the rest of these apartments,” Vanbuskirk said.
The woman was later taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.