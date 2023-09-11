TULSA, Okla. — Hundreds of firefighters and dozens of officers gathered in front of the First Place Tower in downtown Tulsa to climb the equivalent height of the World Trade Center on Monday, which marks 22 years since 9/11.
The firefighters and officers climbed 110 flights of stairs, which is the equivalent to the height of the World Trade Center.
FOX23 spoke with Tulsa Fire Union President Matt Lay at the event, who said they have held the climb for the past seven years as a way to pay respects to the New York First Responders who lost their lives trying to save people during 9/11.
"It's been interesting to hear stories from families of people who were lost that day," Lay said. "They can't believe people in Tulsa are still remembering their loved one, they're never forgotten."
"And for the 343 FDNY firefighters and 72 law enforcement officers that went in knowing there was a chance they might never make it out but wanting to save those that could be saved, we want to honor that" Lay added.
During the stair climb, all the firefighters wore full bunker gear, adding about 70 pounds to their climb.
FOX23 also spoke with Sapulpa Firefighter Chris Padgett who has done the climb for years.
"In the fire service in general, just throughout the world there's a strong brotherhood," Padgett said. "There's not a lot of professions where you don't know you could be kissing your family goodbye for the last time when you leave for work."
Padgett said the sacrifice the first responders made on 9/11 will never be lost on any of them.
"Imagine you're outside waiting to help your coworker," Padgett said. "Imagine seeing the building go down and your turn right around go to the next building."
FOX23 also spoke with Matthew Goodmiller, who brought his son with him to watch him do the climb.
"He's gonna wait at the top and the fifth floor and he's gonna root all the firefighters on as we climb,” Goodmiller said.
Goodmiller said he’s honored to take part in the climb and that he’s raising his son to understand what 9/11 is and the weight it carries."That's what we're teaching him to honor," Goodmiller said. "Our country, our flag, those that served, and to respect those that served."