  • Fire takes out all but one truck at Chelsea trash service business

    • A fire at a Chelsea trash service company destroyed all but one truck.
    • It happened Saturday night at John’s Refuse Service.
    • Manager Crystal Miller said six of the company’s seven trucks were destroyed. The company serves all of Chelsea and parts of rural Rogers County.
    • Trash collectors are now working 12 hours a day until the company can purchase a full fleet of trucks. Two trucks donated from other departments are helping the company operate for now.
