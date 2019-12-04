Fire takes out all but one truck at Chelsea trash service business

Quick Facts:
- A fire at a Chelsea trash service company destroyed all but one truck.
- It happened Saturday night at John’s Refuse Service.
- Manager Crystal Miller said six of the company’s seven trucks were destroyed. The company serves all of Chelsea and parts of rural Rogers County.
- Trash collectors are now working 12 hours a day until the company can purchase a full fleet of trucks. Two trucks donated from other departments are helping the company operate for now.
