FORT GIBSON LAKE, Okla. – The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after a fire destroyed most of a marina at Fort Gibson Lake early Saturday, Okay Fire Chief Payden Metzger said.
Multiple fire departments responded to the Cypress Cove Marina at Sequoyah Bay State Park around 4 a.m., Metzger said.
Metzger said the marina restaurant Giggle Fish Grill sustained most of the damage.
Metzger said no one was hurt and the state fire marshal’s office will determine was caused the fire at the marina.
Cypress Cove Marina also featured cabin, kayak and boat slip rentals.