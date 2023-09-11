TULSA, Okla. — Dr. Deborah Gist was not at the final Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education meeting under her leadership on Monday night.
The board accepted Dr. Gist's resignation last month and voted to appoint Dr. Ebony Johnson as the temporary superintendent.
Along with Dr. Gist, Board President Stacey Woolley, and Dr. Jerry Griffin were also not at the meeting.
Dr. Johnson was at Monday night's meeting in her role as the TPS Chief Learning Officer.
Dr. Johnson spoke out in a meeting thanking Dr. Gist for her dedication to the district and said she had led Tulsa's kids through difficult moments and put them first.
One man called Dr. Johnson passionate, bold, and a leader to take the district forward.
A Tulsa mom also said that Dr. Johnson was created for a time like this.
Board member Jennettie Marshall also talked about the changing of the guard and called for unity among the board members
At the time of Dr. Gist's resignation last month, State Superintendent of Education Ryan Walters told FOX23 that TPS has shown poor academic performance under Gist.
"Superintendent Dr. Gist's leadership was incredibly poor," Walters said. "She had the district in a terrible trajectory. The reading scores in the last 5 years went from 20 percent proficiency to 12 percent. 65 percent of the district are failing schools on site, so her leadership was terrible."
TPS said they have an improvement plan in place.
FOX23 spoke with people at the meeting who talked about changes they would like to see under Dr. Johnson's leadership.
"I would like to see the teaching go up because I’ve got three kids in schools here and when they’re getting told 'I don’t know figure it out yourself,' it’s hard for them to come home and me to have to teach them what it is they’re supposed to be learning in school," meeting attendee Shandra Phelps said.
"I would love to see leaders from the state, leaders from the city and leaders from the school board all working together moving forward," meeting attendee Ian Gates said. "Hopefully, post situation, we can really be more collaborative about how do we get these numbers up how do we all work together."
Dr. Gist's final day at TPS is Friday.
The next TPS meeting is set for Sept. 18.