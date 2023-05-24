TULSA, Okla. — The final language for a $814 million funding package has been approved by the Tulsa City Council, according to the City of Tulsa.
On August 8, Tulsans will be able to vote on “Improve Our Tulsa.”
Improve Our Tulsa is a funding package that will fund critical improvements to City sites and provide funding for public safety equipment, street maintenance and housing and neighborhoods.
The City says the money would come from a sales tax extension and property-tax financed General Obligation Bonds issued by the City.
The effective sales tax rate would stay the same and property taxes in Tulsa would be kept stable, according to the City.
"I am thankful for the collaborative effort it took to put forth this ballot measure, and I want to thank the Tulsa City Council and everyone in our community who helped get us to this point,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “If approved by voters in August, this renewal will fund basic infrastructure improvements like streets and public safety vehicles, maintenance of public buildings, and assistance to get those in need off the streets.”
Using feedback from the public and City Council members, “an additional $42 million was added to the draft plan through the addition of a bond issuance that aligns with the final year of the proposed sales tax,” the City said.
The $42 million addition brings the total to $814 million, the final number that will be on the ballots in August.
Highlights of the package include:
• $295.8 million for streets and transportation, including funding for street widening
• $270.4 million for City-owned facility upgrades and maintenance
• $152.8 million for the City fleet, including fire trucks
• $95 million for housing and neighborhood needs