BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The third annual Fiesta de Mayo, a Hispanic heritage and culture festival, was held Saturday in the Rose District, according to the City of Broken Arrow.
The event was put on the by the City, Supermercados Morelos and Vega & Trenviño Consultants.
Erin Hofener, a marketing and communications coordinator for the City, said the event was held to recognize and celebrate Broken Arrow’s Hispanic population.
“We wanted to celebrate with them and do it in the most authentic way possible, which is why we got with them to do it,” Hofener said.
This year’s event featured more than 60 vendors, Mexican, Puerto Rician and Guatemalan food, live entertainment, a car show, an art zone and a kid’s zone.
The event used to be called the Cinco de Mayo Fiesta, but had its name changed to better celebrate Hispanic culture and move away from cliches.
“Hispanics don’t celebrate Cinco de Mayo,” said Margarita Vega, Vega & Treviño’s CEO. “Cinco de Mayo is simply a day that commemorates a battle for Mexican territory with the French army. The Mexican army won, which is a big deal, but it’s far from being a Mexican holiday. To inclusively celebrate ALL Hispanic cultures that expand from México to Latin America and Spain, it’s important that we depart from the Cinco de Mayo hype.”
Supermercados Morelos, who often supports cultural events like this, was the event’s presenting sponsor.
Other sponsors included TTCU, Rivas & Associates, AVB Bank, Arvest Bank, Bank of Oklahoma, Northeastern State University and the Hispanic American Foundation.