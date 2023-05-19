OWASSO, Okla. — Fewer than 3,000 tickets remain in this year's St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. You can check out the brand new home during open houses this weekend.
FOX23 Morning Anchor Michelle Linn has a look at another prize you can register to win while you're there.
When you walk through a model home, it's often staged with furniture. That's to give you a better idea what the home really looks like.
Once again, this year, Bassett staged the St. Jude Dream Home and, once again, it's stunning.
"We went with a white panel bed with gold trim," said Derek Doll from Bassett. Doll walked us through, room by room.
"We went with an office just to show the versatility of the furniture we have to offer," Doll explained. "We went with a little bit more of a modern setup with the desk and the etagere."
Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms are on one side of the house.
"This is more for your teenage girl, very chic, very trendy, very beautiful,"
he said. "We went with tones of pink hues and we kind of tied that in with the reading chair over here as well, and she's got her own bathroom, so she's a lucky gal, doesn't have to fight with the siblings."
With the great room in the center.
"This seating is so smart, because it's a low profile, so it doesn't interfere with your view out these beautiful windows," Michelle said to Doll.
And the game room right off the kitchen.
"We went with a sleeper sofa in case you have extra guests come over, we decided to do orange in here to tie it together with the other side of the house to make it come together," Doll said.
The primary suite is on the other side of the house.
"We went with a kind of glitz and glam grey and yellow," he said.
He explained it's not easy filling a 3,000-square-foot house with furniture and decor.
"We've been preparing for a little more than two months now, getting furniture ordered, and coming in and probably a full week of trips back and forth getting stuff out here, getting more art," he continued. "You can never have enough decorative pieces around the house, so we come back for finishing touches."
But Doll says it's something Bassett is proud to be a part of.
"It's very rewarding. It feels great because it allows us to be a part of something that gives back to the community and allows families the opportunity to stay whole," Doll said.
We've told you tickets are selling fast. You can either buy the tickets online or at the home in Stone Canyon once you visit.
And while you're there, don't forget to enter to win a $5,000 gift certificate from Bassett.
Doll says the winner can use that $5,000 to choose amy of the items you'll find inside the home. So make sure you come and visit one of those open houses.
To find the address of the home or purchase a ticket to enter, click here
.