OKLAHOMA CITY — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved disaster assistance for four more counties to help with expenses following the June storm.
The four counties added are Atoka, McIntosh, Muskogee and Wagoner.
FEMA public assistance will be given to municipalities, counties, tribes and rural electric cooperatives for removal of debris, repairs and other costs necessary for responding to storm damage.
The four additional counties make a total of 23 counties eligible for FEMA assistance:
- Beaver
- Cimarron
- Comanche
- Cotton
- Craig
- Creek
- Delaware
- Harper
- Jefferson
- Love
- Major
- Mayes
- McCurtain
- Payne
- Pushmataha
- Rogers
- Stephens
- Tulsa
- Woodward
The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security (ODEMHS) will continue working with FEMA, SBA and emergency management departments across Oklahoma to add additional counties to the declaration.