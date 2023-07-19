OKLAHOMA CITY — The federal government approved Oklahoma’s request for disaster assistance for 19 counties affected by severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes that occurred from June 14-18, according to the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security (ODEMHS).
The declaration gives FEMA public assistance to municipalities, counties, tribes and rural electric cooperatives for debris removal, infrastructure and utility repairs and other costs of responding to the storms.
The 19 counties are Beaver, Cimarron, Comanche, Cotton, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Harper, Jefferson, Love, Major, Mayes, McCurtain, Payne, Pushmataha, Rogers, Stephens, Tulsa and Woodward Counties.
The approval comes after Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt requested a FEMA Major Disaster Declaration on July 1.
ODEMS said the storms resulted in more than $12.6 million in eligible damages and response costs in those 19 counties.
The U.S. Small Business Administration previously approved the State’s request for an SBA disaster declaration to provide disaster loans in Tulsa, Comanche and neighboring Counties.
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum later released a statement, thanking both the State and President Biden.
“I want to thank the State for pursuing a federal declaration and for President Biden ultimately signing the disaster declaration today that will bring Tulsa much-needed federal assistance as our city continues to deal with the aftermath of the June 18 storm,” he said.