CLAREMORE, Okla. — Employees of the National Security Agency (NSA) have spent the past two days at Roger State University (RSU)'s campus in Claremore hosting informative sessions for students interested in national security and/or intelligence.
Last month, five RSU students traveled to Washington, D.C. with one of their professors to visit several government agencies, including the NSA in Fort Meade, Maryland.
RSU is one of only 33 schools in the country that have an Educational Partnership Agreement with the NSA. Thursday’s session was held for cyber security students and unmanned aircraft systems majors to learn more about internships and employment.
FOX23 spoke with RSU junior Ashlyn Barney about these sessions with the NSA.
“You learn about the hiring process,” Barney said. “So these sessions allow you to get an inside look at what working within the intelligence community would really look like.”
Barney has sat in on the sessions where students have a chance to learn more about careers and internships with the National Security Agency in Fort Meade, Maryland.
FOX23 also spoke with Richard Briggs, an Intelligence Analysis Focus Area Liaison with the NSA.
“Cyber security is the fastest growing field just because of all the challenges we have with our competitors and our need to protect our information systems,” Briggs said.
In this maker’s space at RSU, Unmanned Aircraft Systems majors learn have a chance to hone their skills.
When they’re done with the program they’ll walk away with skills that are very attractive to an employer like the NSA.
“In terms of future growth, I think cyber security, we’re always going to need talented people willing to learn new skills just because that side of the business is evolving so rapidly,” Briggs added.
It's not just STEM skills that are in demand.
FOX23 spoke with Dr. David Bath, Associate Professor of History and Political Science about what agencies like the NSA are looking for.
“Every agency that has talked to me has said they want people who know how to think critically, how to write, and how to communicate verbally,” Bath said.
FOX23 spoke with RSU Junior Kali Cavin who is studying political science. She said she wanted to attend Thursday’s NSA session to learn more about internship opportunities.
“The benefits, the cons of NSA, working with agencies, how the environment is, how you’re treated, how inclusive it is," Cavin said.
The NSA’s partnership with the university provides an opportunity to create an employment pipeline of under-represented populations in the science, technology, and mathematics fields, according to RSU.