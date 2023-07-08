Several people are now named in a federal indictment accused of selling black market marijuana in Oklahoma.
Federal court documents accuse Naigang Lin of leading a drug trafficking organization and orchestrating the laundering of about $25 million in illegal proceeds, mostly from black-market marijuana trafficking.
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) says cases like this and others are signs of a bigger problem in Oklahoma.
“They’re so far reaching,” said Mark Woodward with OBN.
Woodward he can’t speak on this case specifically, but he says in another case, a truck was stopped in Oklahoma that had nearly $25 million worth of drugs the back.
“Those types of loads are going out of Oklahoma all the time, going all over the United States from Oklahoma farms on the black market,” Woodward said.
In the Lin case, court documents say agents have seized more than 4,000 marijuana plants from illegal marijuana grows and more than 3,500 pounds of processed marijuana, as well as $225,000 in U.S. currency
The documents say the drugs can be traced to Michigan, West Virginia and New York and many of the proceeds go through a restaurant in Oklahoma City's Asian District that the Lin family owns.
The documents also say Lin’s organization got help from people who helped them buy real estate and were well aware the proceeds were from a specified unlawful activity.
Woodward says cases like these bring criminals from other countries to Oklahoma.
“It’s very concerning, because there’s people for example that, without being able to get into too many details, out of China that we have identified on Oklahoma farms that are definitely national security threats,” Woodward said.
The weight of the charges for the people named in the indictment is upwards of 10 to 20 years and fines in some cases of nearly $500,000.