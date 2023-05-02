TULSA, Okla. — Federal authorities seized more than $3 million worth of products containing kratom according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma.
U.S. Marshals, along with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) investigators, seized more than 250,000 units of dietary supplements and bulk dietary ingredients that are or contain kratom, including 1,000 kilograms of bulk kratom.
Mitragyna speciosa, or Kratom, is a plant that grows in certain Southeast Asian countries and has been indicated to have narcotic and stimulant-like effects.
The seized products were made by Botanic Tonics, LLC of Broken Arrow, and were marketed under the name “Feel Free Plant Based Herbal Supplement.”
The products were seized after the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tulsa filed a civil forfeiture complaint on behalf of the FDA.
The complaint alleges that there isn’t enough information to provide assurance that about the safety of kratom and that consuming kratom can lead to serious health issues including respiratory depression, vomiting, nervousness, weight loss and constipation, the complaint states.
The compliant also says withdrawal symptoms may include hostility, aggression, excessive tearing, aching of muscles and jerky limb movements.
The compliant further says that dietary supplements containing kratom are adulterated under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.
“The Northern District of Oklahoma United States Attorney’s Office is committed to ensuring public health and safety. We will assist our federal partners to maintain the integrity of our food and dietary supplement industry.”
“This seizure underscores our commitment to taking aggressive action when companies distribute products that contain dangerous ingredients such as kratom that put consumers at risk,” said Judy McMeekin, PharmD, the FDA’s Associate Commissioner for Regulatory Affairs. “We will continue to safeguard consumers against illegally marketed products that do not comply with FDA regulations.”
Health care professionals and consumers can report any adverse events related to products containing kratom to the FDA here.
