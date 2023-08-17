TULSA, Okla. — FC Tulsa held an open training session Wednesday evening at the Titan Sports Complex.
Fans were able to come by for free and watch the team practice, as well as partake in an autograph session.
“For the fans we’ve got this night where they can come watch practice and see the players and hopefully meet them and get some autographs and supposed to so you can have some engagement, so the fans get to know the players a little bit better,” FC Tulsa Coach Matthew Watson said.
FC Tulsa’s next game will be Friday against the Tampa Bay Rowdies. And after a 3-0 loss in July, Watson said it’s time for payback.
“Should be a good game, we played Tampa already and we owe them one so we’re going to come out firing,” Watson said.
The game will take place at ONEOK Field, near E. Archer St. and N. Elgin Ave.
While the game won't be aired on FOX23′s sister station My41 Tulsa, other upcoming games will be. For a list of games airing on My41, click here.