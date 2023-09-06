The FBI says they are looking for help from the public to identify an unknown man, who they are calling John Doe 47, who may have critical information about the identity of a child victim of an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.
The FBI says the unknown man's photographs and informational poster are being shared with the public, and can be found at fbi.gov/wanted/ecap.
The initial video of the unidentified man with a child was first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in August 2020, according to the FBI's announcement. It was also indicated the video files were produced before April 2020, the announcement said.
John Doe 47 is described as a Black male, likely between ages 18 and 25, and he could be heard speaking English in the video, the FBI said.