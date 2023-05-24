LAWTON, Okla. -- A man was charged with murder after he admitted to authorities, he killed a woman and then dumped her body in a Wildlife Refuge in Lawton last week, according to court documents.
The body of a woman was found in the Wichita mountains on May 17 and her car was later missing, according to court records.
On May 21, Tevin Semien, 28, was found driving her car in Dallas, Texas and was taken into custody and questioned, according to court records.
When Semien was questioned, he told agents that his girlfriend, the victim’s relative, wanted her killed because she didn’t like the victim and asked Semien to kill her.
According to court records, Semien used a brick to beat the victim and then took the victim to the Wildlife Refuge and dumped her body.
Semien was charged with first-degree premeditated murder in connection with the case. He was booked into the Navarro County jail.