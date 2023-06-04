OKMULGEE, Okla. – The FBI is investigating a homicide following an assault call at an Okmulgee home Saturday night, Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said in a press release.
Okmulgee police responded to a call on North Okmulgee Street around 8 p.m. after someone called in an assault and a man was pronounced dead by EMS at the home, Prentice said in a release.
There was a party at the home where most of the attendees were Native American, including the victim, Prentice said.
“Although the victim has been tentatively identified, the medical examiner will make the official identification,” Prentice said.
The FBI has since been assigned the case due to tribal jurisdiction.