COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. — Several agencies are hoping the public can identify a body found at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.
The FBI, Comanche County Sheriff's Office, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are investigating after the body was found Wednesday.
The FBI says the woman is believed to be in her 60's with dark/gray hair. She is missing her right index finger and half of her right middle finger, and may have been diabetic. She is described as tan-skinned, possibly Native American, approximately 4'11" in height and weighs about 90 lbs.
The FBI is asking anyone with information about a person who matches this basic description and may have gone missing recently, to contact the FBI Oklahoma City Field Office at 405-290-7770.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.