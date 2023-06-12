FBI in McIntosh County, unable to confirm if investigation is related to Rentiesville missing man

RENTIESVILLE, Okla. -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) confirms that they are cooperating with Muskogee Creek Nation and McIntosh County Sheriff's Office and that they are investigating “court-authorized law enforcement activity” in the town of Rentiesville, in McIntosh County.
The FBI confirms that the Medical Examiner vehicle is at the scene, but cannot confirm that the investigation involves a person who may be deceased.
There is a large law enforcement presence in an area around 1030 Road and B Street.
“There is no concern for public safety,” Kayla McCleery of the FBI stated.
27-year-old Kolby Jed Ingram from Rentiesville, went missing on April 29, 2023.
Locals tell FOX23 that they wonder if the FBI investigation is linked to the missing man.
The FBI was not able to confirm that this current investigation is connected to Ingram’s missing person case at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. FOX23 will update this story when more details are verified by law enforcement officials.