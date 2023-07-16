SAPULPA, Okla. — A teen boy died and another was injured following a stabbing in Sapulpa on Saturday, police said.
Sapulpa police responded to a home on West Johnson for a possible stabbing around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and found a 16-year-old boy and 15-year-old boy with stab wounds.
The victims were transported to a Tulsa hospital where the 15-year-old boy died from his injuries, police said in a statement.
The 16-year-old victim was treated and released, police said.
Sapulpa police confirmed Sunday Richard Edward King, 53, was arrested in connection with the stabbing death of his 15-year-old son and for injuring the second victim.
King's relationship to the second teen wasn't immediately known.
Details about what led up to the stabbing have not been released.
King is facing first-degree murder charges, police said.
Sapulpa police were back out at the home on Sunday collecting evidence.
Police said in a statement they plan to release more information on Monday.
Sapulpa Public Schools said the 15-year-old who died was a student at Sapulpa High School.
"Sapulpa Public Schools is devastated to learn of tragic events which took the life of a Sapulpa High School student on Saturday," the school district said in a statement. "Our deepest sympathy and prayers are with the student's loved ones, friends, teachers, and classmates during this incredibly difficult time."
The school district said they will have a care station available for counseling services at Sapulpa High School library Sunday and Monday.
If students are unable to visit the care station or need additional support, the CREOKS mobile crisis unit can be reached at 1-877-327-3657.