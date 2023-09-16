TULSA, Okla. — A mix of OU and TU fans flooded TU’s campus for the tailgate before the Golden Hurricane took on the Sooners for the first match in eight years.
“This is definitely unlike any game I’ve been to at TU,” said Caroline Watson, a TU sorority sister.
Watson and her friends, Katherine Dooley and Emma Grace Anderson, said it doesn’t matter if their team wins or loses.
“I’m just excited, I’mma cheer loud, I’mma Reign ‘Cane all day long and you know whatever happens it’s fun,” said Anderson.
Jason Malay with TU says this is one of their biggest tailgates.
“Last year at homecoming we had roughly 7500 we’re expecting about 10,000 people out here on the commons today which is exciting and nerve-wracking all at the same time,” said Malay.
Along with typical tailgate activities like food, drinks and tents, they also had a rock wall and carnival rides and musical entertainment.
“We started setup on Tuesday with the big tents, we have over like 60 tents here for the setup, it’s a huge awesome event that TU’s throwing for the big game” said Zachary Mershon with Party Perfect.
Mershon says they spent months planning TU’s tailgate. As a TU fan he’s super excited to work the event.
“As soon as we finish I’m switching clothes and I’m joining” said Mershon.
TU does these tailgates before every game so if you missed this one there are plenty of opportunities to go join in on the fun.