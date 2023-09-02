TULSA, Okla. — Saturday was the second day of Rocklahoma, an annual three-day rock music festival.
Chris Thomas, one of the event’s producers, said around 60,000 people will come throughout the long weekend to the event, with the majority coming from Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Kansas and Missouri.
Some of those fans, like Andy Smith and Chanel Savage-Smith said they drove about 7 and a half hours from Lubbock Texas, to be at the event.
Andy said he was “100 percent” looking forward to seeing Pantera.
Chanel said she was looking forward to seeing Buckcherry.
They said this was their first time at Rocklahoma and it’s exceeded their expectations.
Chanel said her favorite part was “the friendliness, the people, all the different types of people everywhere, it’s amazing.”
“God bless Oklahoma and God bless Rocklahoma,” Andy said.
“And God Bless America,” Chanel said.
Charles Shelton and Abbi Gentry said they drove around two and a half hours from Yukon, Oklahoma to be at the event.
Shelton said they were there to “party, have a great time, listen to music.”
“I’m a big fan of Rob Zombie, that’s what I mainly came for,” Shelton said.
“Yeah, that’s the main one,” Gentry said.
Gentry also said she appreciates how the event takes care of the fans.
“The number one thing I really appreciate about this place is they don’t overcharge on water, it’s a dollar a bottle, they really take care of the people here, it’s one of the main reasons I like to come back,” she said.
Thomas, one of the event’s producers, said the event had to take a year off due to COVID, but the fans came back.
“That’s a once in a lifetime event, we were all impacted by the pandemic and music and entertainment was probably the most impacted, we were the first to go away and last to come back, and it was very scary for this industry,” Thomas said. “But it’s come back in a big big way and festivals are a big part of that, people want to be entertained, they want to experience live music, they want to have that experience with their friends, you can’t get that by listening to it on the radio.”
Thomas said it takes around a year to get everything ready for the event and it brings in a big economic impact.
“There’s so many various dollars that are impacted that are spent in the state of Oklahoma, this the largest annual music event in the state of Oklahoma,” he said.
Even though most of the patrons stay at campsites, Thomas said, local business still see increased business.
“The hotels, the restaurants, the gas stations, all of those really gear up for Rocklahoma and have been great hosts over the years and continue to have expansion,” he said.