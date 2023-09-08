TULSA, Okla. — Country music star Zach Bryan actually has a song named "Highway Boys."
But on Thursday night, he posted a video to social media admitting that his anger got the best of him when he talked back to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper who had pulled over his security guard for speeding on Route 60 in Vinita.
"I'm like just mouthing off like an idiot, like an actual child,” Bryan said in a video he posted online.
Bryan was arrested for allegedly interfering with the traffic stop.
The probable cause affidavit states Bryan did not comply with two requests by the arresting officer to get back into his truck, even when threatened with going to jail.
The affidavit states Bryan responded with saying "I'll go to jail, let's do it."
Bryan was then handcuffed, placed under arrest and placed in the front passenger seat of the patrol car.
Bryan is also accused of threatening the trooper saying that if he would let him out of the handcuffs he would get back in his truck, stating "If you don't, it’s going to be a mistake Sir, I promise."
On Thursday, Bryan was booked into the Craig County jail and had his mugshot taken.
"I was just an idiot,” he said. “and I'll take the fall for it, I'm a grown man and I shouldn't have behaved like that and it won't happen again. I love you guys."
Retired police officer Kevin Tillotson said it's never a good idea to pull up alongside a vehicle that's been pulled over for a traffic stop.
"You have no idea what the intention of this other vehicle pulling up is," he said. "You don't know if they're there for backup, you have no idea what’s going on, so it makes that situation incredibly dangerous.”
Diehard Zach Bryan fan Charlie Alexander said she's already purchased the mug shot t-shirt, and she believes Bryan’s apology is sincere.
"It did seem sincere, genuine, and it seemed like he really felt bad about the situation,” she said.
She and her friends still plan to attend his December 2024 concert at the BOK center.