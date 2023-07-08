TULSA, Okla. — 16-year-old Espn Vann's football dreams may have been cut short, after a drunk driver hit the car that he and his two friends, also 16, were driving to breakfast in.
Tulsa police say Daniel Mercedez Sosa was driving under the influence of alcohol when he ran a red light, hitting the teenagers, sending two of them to the hospital.
One teen has been released from the hospital, but the accident crushed two of Vann's vertebrae.
Vann’s mom, Rachel Orman, said he may never play football again, something she said he was born for.
Orman said Vann was looking forward to scholarships but now feels lost.
"He's just really depressed, and all he keeps saying is, 'Am I ever going to be normal again?'" Orman said.
When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found an open liquor bottle and a bottle of muscle relaxers in the car Sosa was driving.
Officers said they also found two boxes of ammunition and an extended Glock magazine that was fully loaded.
Officers arrested Sosa on complaints of DUI injury accident, transporting an open container, failure to stop at a red light and driving without a license.
He was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on a $3,900 bond.
Orman said that's not harsh enough, considering their son's future may have been drastically altered.
"He deserves to do time for what he did. He could have either killed my child or paralyzed for the rest of his life. We're lucky he's here today,” Orman said.
Vann’s family said he still has long road towards recovery, but he has a lot of support from the Pryor community.
If you'd like to help, the family has set up a GoFundMe.