TULSA, Okla. - QUICK FACTS:
- A family brings awareness to bring awareness to a woman's murder case.
- Brittany Phillip's family made shirts with the slogan “running with Brit on Route 66” for the marathon.
- They hope it brings awareness to her 15-year unsolved murder case, along with other cold cases in the area.
- Brittany’s aunt, Aileen Zingman wore a special shirt with Brittany's face on it as she ran the marathon
- Brittany's mom told us she hopes to start a race in honor of Brittany one day.
