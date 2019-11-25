  • Family wears shirts in Route 66 marathon to bring awareness to cold case

    By: Brooklyn DeGumbia

    TULSA, Okla. - QUICK FACTS:

    • A family brings awareness to bring awareness to a woman's murder case.
    • Brittany Phillip's family made shirts with the slogan “running with Brit on Route 66” for the marathon. 

    RELATED STORY: Tulsa police say DNA profile is not Brittany Phillips' killer

    • They hope it brings awareness to her 15-year unsolved murder case, along with other cold cases in the area.
    • Brittany’s aunt, Aileen Zingman wore a special shirt with Brittany's face on it as she ran the marathon
    • Brittany's mom told us she hopes to start a race in honor of Brittany one day.

