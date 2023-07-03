The family of a 6-year-old boy who survived after a zipline malfunction at a Mexican attraction, is now suing the ride's operator, according to Fox News.
Family members of the 6-year-old said on Facebook that the incident happened on Sunday at Parque Fundidora's Amazonian Expedition, an amusement park attraction located in Nuevo León, Mexico.
According to family members, the boy's harness broke while he was on the zipline, sending him into an artificial pool that was located below, according to Fox News.
ABC Noticas, a local media outlet, reported that the boy fell nearly 40 feet into an artificial pool, citing local authorities.
Video provided to Fox News Digital shows the boy on the zipline before coming to a stop, where the harness can be seen failing shortly after.
J Cesar Sauceda told Fox News Digital that his family is filing a lawsuit against the zipline ride's operator and the park.
According to the family, a tourist nearby jumped into the pool and saved the 6-year-old boy.
A Nuevo León government agency suspended several attractions at the amusement park following the incident, Fox News reported.