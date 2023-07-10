Family says defibrillator vest saved their loved one's life

TULSA, Okla. — Mike Larkin, a 75-year-old military veteran, and his wife Terry are about to take the trip of a lifetime.
Mike said he and his wife are going to Paris for a cruise through Prague and Germany.
But, the trip almost never happened when Mike went into cardiac arrest.
"It's frightening," Terry said. "We've been together since 1972, so a long time."
Doctors say a wearable defibrillator vest saved his life.
"I think it's documented in the recording device that I died and it resuscitated me," Mike explained.
Dr. David Sandler was the first doctor at the Oklahoma Heart Institute to use the wearable device.
In fact, he was one of the first doctors to use it in the entire state.
"I have seen so many saves," Dr. Sandler said. "I just can't imagine not being able to provide it to some patients."
Sandler is an electrophysiologist, which is a cardiologist with expertise in heart rhythm.
He showed FOX23 Anchor Sara Whaley how the life vest works.
"The patient puts their arms in here and wraps this around their chest," Sandler explained. "There are the electrodes basically an EKG that can detect any heart rhythm abnormality. And if the device detects a life threatening arrhythmia, first it will warn you. If you don't respond, it will shoot gel out and it will use these as the paddles and shock you back into a normal heart rhythm."
Dr. Sandler says the vest is a temporary solution for patients in certain situations.
Mike fit the bill perfectly.
He started wearing the vest in April of 2022 shortly after he was hospitalized and diagnosed with congestive heart failure.
A surgically implanted defibrillator is a common treatment, however Sandler says there is a three-month waiting period.
"At three months, once you've been on all the right medications, that's the standard time we watch to see if your heart function improves," Sandler said.
During this waiting period is when the life vest is recommended.
When they offered it to Mike, his family was immediately on board, including his son and daughter, Sean and Briane.
"When that first incident happened, it was like the first time like, I saw my dad was scared, because it was kind of like, you know, wow, this is for real," Sean said. "And so I was like, hey, Dad, do exactly what they're telling you to do. Wear this thing."
That was advice Mike took to heart.
"He was so good. He never went without it unless he was in the shower," Terry said.
On May 9, just 36 days into wearing it, it triggered while Mike was at home, and no one else was around.
"I had gone to do a puzzle, and the next thing you know, I was on the floor," he said.
He's not sure how long he was down, but when he came to the vest gave him instructions on how to help himself.
"I got up listening to the device with the vest on," he explained. "It says please contact … and it tells you everything to do. And I did."
Dr. Sandler says over the 20 years he's used the vest, dozens of his patients have been saved.
He estimates the vest successfully resuscitates around six to eight patients at Oklahoma Heart Institute each year, and thousands of others across the country.
But there are some complaints.
Dr. Sandler says some patients say it's too bulky to wear and is uncomfortable. Other patients say it's too expensive.
However, FOX23 learned more and more insurance companies are helping to cover the cost.
Sara spoke with representatives from Zoll, the company that makes the life vest.
They told her Medicare, Medicaid and most commercial insurances will cover up to 98 percent of the cost. They say they have a patient assistance program for those who are uninsured.
As for the Larkin family, they say they're 100 percent believers in the help the vest can offer.
When asked what advice they could give for someone who is on the fence about wearing the vest, Sean and Briane said the proof of it's usefulness is in how it saved their dad's life.
"Ya know, these things are for real," Sean said. "Clearly it saved my dad's life and I'm sure there are numerous other stories out there like it."
"I mean, the doctors obviously know what they are talking about," Briane added. "It's not going to hurt you to wear it."
Mike, who now has a surgically implanted defibrillator, says he hopes his story saves other lives in the future.
"He's told everyone," Terry explained. "He's extremely active with his military friends, past friends, phone calls. Every single day with people, talking about this vest."
Mike just might even spread the word on his upcoming journey to Europe, a trip Sean gifted his parents as a celebration of life.
"There's only a finite amount of time in life and you've got to get out there and enjoy it," he said.