Family-owned business raising funds for NE Oklahoma Veterans Freedom Tour flight

PRYOR CREEK, Okla. — A local non-profit has engaged on an ambitious fund-raising project to send veterans and their loved ones to Washington, D.C. this fall.
Vialife, a family-owned business in Pryor Creek, is helping the Northeast Oklahoma Veterans Freedom Tour raise the funding needed to send about 35 veterans and 25 of their loved ones along with seven staff members to Washington, D.C. in September. This would be the nonprofit’s fourth flight.
The red, white and blue pin wheels and gnomes in front of Vialife Home Healthcare and Hospice in Pryor Creek are more than just decoration.
“We take care of a lot of patients that are veterans or their family was in the service, so for us, just to be able to give back and show them some recognition for what they did for us, it was just something important for us to be a part of,” RN Administrator Alesha Penderson said.
She said the pinwheels and gnomes denote donations to help veterans and their loved ones board the next “Freedom Tour” flight to Washington, D.C. at the end of September to visit the memorials and monuments.
Co-founder Wayne Perago, whose own father served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years, said the trips are open to all veterans regardless of age or war time experience.
“We say peacetime, war time, if you signed that dotted line, you served our country,” Perago noted.
Perago said he founded the organization back in 2018 as a promise to his father, a Vietnam Veteran, who was on a waiting list for an honor flight and died before taking the trip.
“I made a promise to him that we start this organization,” he said. “We have veterans from the age of 22 to 90 on the trip and the younger veterans get to spend time with the older veterans.”
The next Freedom Tour is three nights and four days and will include a visit to the Ford’s Theatre museum and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.
Pederson hopes more people will stop by and donate a pinwheel.
“The outreach of acknowledging veterans has been very positive in our community," Pederson said.
Perago said it would be great to see the entire lawn covered in pinwheels. They have to raise about $70,000 and so far they’re about halfway there.
The effort out by ViaLife to raise a portion of the proceeds has raised about $1,100 so far.
