VERDIGRIS, Okla. — There are unanswered questions as family and friends came together to mourn the loss of three young lives cut short by their own mother in a what the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is calling a murder-suicide.
They can't understand how 39-year-old Brandy McCaslin could kill 11-year-old Noe, 6-year-old Bryce and 9-month-old Billy.
Family of the children who were killed say they saw warning signs of the mother’s mental state, but never imagined this could happen.
The father of Billy and the grandmother of Bryce say they're devastated, but also angry at a system that they say failed to protect the children from a mother who was known to be suicidal.
They also say she should have never had access to a gun or unsupervised visits with the kids.
Baby Billy’s father, Billy Jacobson, says he saw red flags earlier this year.
"There was an incident in January where Brandy had tried to commit suicide, and they actually had to wrestle the gun out of her hand, her nephew did,” Jacobson said.
Jacobson says he filed for emergency custody of Billy, and it was granted.
"Everything was good for about a month. She did a little treatment, and they decided to give her back supervised visitation, which I was hesitant of that as well, I was scared that there wasn't anything changed,” Jacobson said.
The OSBI says it was during a supervised visit that McCaslin took another woman and her two kids hostage.
They were able to escape before McCaslin shot and killed her own three kids and herself.
"There was nothing I could do, and I basically watched my son fade from my hands, because I knew something bad was going to happen and no one would help us,” Jacobson said.
Bryce’s grandmother, Janet Whisman, wants to know how McCaslin got a gun.
"I’m devastated. I'm furious. I'm trying to wrap my ... It's not real yet,” Whisman said.
Her other grandson was one of the kids held hostage in the garage who escaped.
"I had two grandbabies there that could have been gone. I'm just very lucky that the lady in the garage, my daughter-in-law, was smart enough to try to get help. She's the one blowing the Roman candle out the window,” Whisman said.
That's what got police's attention, leading to an hours-long standoff.
Jacobson says laws need to change to protect kids.
"We got to have some checks and balances and some accountability when it comes to mental health in this state, because as it sits now, it cost my baby his life and it cost two other, two kids that I consider my children, their lives too,” Jacobson said.
