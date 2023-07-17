The family of Tulsa Race Massacre victim was in court hoping to protect the victim's name, image and likeness.

TULSA, Okla. — The family of a 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre victim went to court Monday afternoon hoping to protect the victim's name, image and likeness.
 
This is a two-year long case that Justice for Greenwood has fought for.
 
The family of A.C Jackson are seeking to protect his legacy.
 
"A.C Jackson had been working all night, tending to his community members. He sent his wife to Chicago at the start of the Massacre," said Civil Rights attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons. "She begged him to come with, but he said he needed to tend to his community."
 
Now, his family is trying to keep entities like the Greenwood Rising Museum and Hille Foundation from profiting off of his name.
 
After the lawsuit was thrown out earlier this year, Solomon-Simmons is back in court representing Jackson's great great nephew Jon Adams, and his family, to have Jackson's estate opened.
 
"You have individuals and companies on Greenwood who are benefiting from the Massacre story, fighting this black family's ability to open the estate of their family," he said.
 
Lawyers representing Greenwood Rising and the Hille Foundation said in court, they fear opening the estate because it may cause another lawsuit.
 
In a statement from Greenwood Rising, it says:
 
"We are disappointed to learn that we are being misrepresented again. Greenwood Rising is a nonprofit organization focused on telling the history of Greenwood's Black Wall Street before, during and after the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. All of our historical assets have been legally obtained and licensed and we do not profit from this mission-focused work. We believe strongly in truth telling."

Solomon-Simmons said there's property, medical equipment and books among these entities that belong to, or are about Jackson, that he says his family doesn't have access to.
 
The judge will have a decision in 10 days.

