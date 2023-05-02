OKLAHOMA CITY — The family and friends of Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman who went missing in Green Country, and were likely murdered in 1999, are asking the Oklahoma governor and the Oklahoma attorney general to stop the release of the man jailed in connection with their disappearance.
Ronnie Busick is set to be released early for good behavior.
He was given 10 years for accessory to murder but he's set to be released after only three.
The Bible family now have a petition and state lawmakers are backing their calls for Busick to stay behind bars
Lauria's family is asking people to stand up and be Lauria and Ashley’s voice with them because they need help.
"We’re asking for people to step up because this could be you at any time, this could be your loved ones at any time," Lauria's mother, Lorene said.
Lauria Bible and Ashley freeman disappeared in 1999 after a sleepover for Ashleys 16th birthday.
Last week, the Bible family was told Ronnie Busick the only suspect still alive in their disappearance is getting out of prison early for good behavior.
Now Lauria's Mom and her Cousin, Lisa, have launched a petition asking the governor to step in and keep Busick locked up.
"For Lauria and Ashley, for the change to happen," Lorene said. "To bring them home may never be, but, so you can help another family not have to be there, go through that."
"We have this petition going," Lisa said. "We need to the governor to listen because somebody can overturn this."
State lawmakers are backing the family too. Sen. Micheal Bergstrom released a statement calling Busick's early release, "outrageous" and a "travesty."
And State Rep. Steve Bashore has written a letter to the Oklahoma attorney general asking him to review the prosecution of the case and sentencing of Ronnie Busick.
The family says the Oklahoma justice system needs to change.
"This is a petition to keep him in jail, but it’s even more to change these laws, for these lawmakers to look at what’s happening and make sure that it doesn’t happen to another family," Lisa said.
"If this will change for future people, future victims, then so be it, let’s do it," Lorene added.
Busick is set to be released on May 19.
