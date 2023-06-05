ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — We’ve been speaking to the family of a woman who died in a crash in rogers county over the weekend.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 55-year-old Diane Justice died at the scene of the accident near Oologah Lake on Saturday afternoon.
Her husband was badly injured in the crash, their family is now trying to raise money for funeral and medical expenses.
The family said the crash happened after a fun family reunion at the lake that ended because a storm came in.
Dawn Knight said her aunt, Diane, who she said everyone called Renea, was the light of their family.
"Aunt Renea, she’s so full of smiles, she’s always making everybody laugh," Knight said.
Renea died on Saturday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. when the car she was in crashed with another vehicle during a storm.
It happened on OK-88 near the South Verdigris River ramp road.
"As far as I know, they were driving and then the storm hit and somebody had hydroplaned," Knight said.
Renea’s husband, John Justice, 59, was also in the car. He was left with multiple injuries, including broken ribs, a broken wrist, broken leg and his foot was crushed.
"He’s going to have to go through physical therapy, there's no doubt his foot was crushed," Knight said. "Right now, they can’t do surgery on his foot. He’s going to have to wait a few weeks for the swelling to go down before they can start to do surgery on him and then he’ll have to learn how to walk again so he’ll have to go through physical therapy."
A 69-year-old in a separate car was also injured and taken to the hospital.
Knight said her family is devastated. She said her Uncle John and Aunt Renea had been married for 38 years.
"I’ve never seen them apart, like I’ve never seen my Aunt Renea without my Uncle John," she said. "I’ve never seen my Uncle John without my Aunt Renea."
I just know we are all devastated by it. She was his other half, they’re soul mates, and you can look at them and tell how in love they are," Knight continued.
Dawn said the couple had recently been made homeless and she said the crash has left her uncle with nothing.
"He said that he left, he didn’t have very many changes of clothes, and I’m assuming anything they had was probably inside of that car," Knight explained.
The family has started a Gofundme to help with Renea's funeral costs and John's medical bills.
"Our number one priority is giving her a nice service and letting Uncle John get some closure," Knight said.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the crash is still under investigation.
