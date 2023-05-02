HENRYETTA, Okla. — The family of Lauria Bible, a teenage girl from Green Country who disappeared and investigators believe was likely murdered along with her friend Ashley Freeman, say the tragedy in Henryetta strikes close to their hearts.
Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman were kidnapped and murdered after a sleepover for Ashley's birthday in 1999.
The Bible family say their hearts go out to the families involved in the Henryetta tragedy.
Lauria's Mom Lorene and her cousin Lisa say they were shocked when they heard about the missing girls and the tragedy in Henryetta.
"When it came through and it said there were two missing girls, they were missing and you find out they went to a sleepover, exact same thing with Lauria and Ashley," Lorene said.
"I just couldn’t even read it because It was just too real and too close to home," Lisa added.
Lisa and Lorene say the deaths of 14-year-old Ivy Webster and 16-year-old Brittany Brewer, along with five other people, including three other teens, brought memories flooding back.
And they want to help.
"It’s a very sad place to have to be but it does help to know that you’re not alone and that other people have went through, and in our case, still going through what they went through just yesterday," Lisa said.
"They need to know they can pick up a phone or go to our page, we’re there," Lorene said. "They can text us just to talk to somebody that knows the shoes that they’re in."
Last week, the Bible family was told Ronnie Busick, the only suspect still alive in Lauria and Ashley’s disappearance, is getting out of prison early for good behavior.
Meanwhile in Henryetta, convicted rapist, Jesse Mcfadden, was believed to be one of the bodies found with the children in this weeks tragedy. This was only hours after he missed a scheduled court appearance accused of sexting an underage girl while he was in prison.
Lisa says the Henryetta tragedy highlights the need for justice reform in Oklahoma.
"Why was he released? Had there been different laws, had they have held him accountable for what he was doing while he was in prison, there are six other people that would have been alive still today," she said. "There’s two girls that would have went to a sleepover and came home like they should have."