TULSA, Okla. — A family is desperate for answers after a double shooting left one man dead and his teenage son in critical condition.
Gaylene Goff is devastated, dealing with shock and grief, after her son and grandson were both shot Friday afternoon
It happened near 56th Street North and M.L.K. Jr. Boulevard around 12:30 p.m. on Friday.
“They shot my son six times and my grandson four times, this was definitely intentionally,” Goff said.
Goff said she left her son, 34-year-old Micah, and grandson, 16-year-old Malik, at her home around midday Friday.
Soon after, both her loved ones were shot.
“They wouldn’t let me up here, my grandson was in the front door, bleeding to death, damn near and my son was dead in the back yard,” Goff said.
Goff says Micah died at the house and Malik is in the hospital fighting for his life.
“He’s hanging on by a thread and his daddy is dead,” Goff said.
“It’s touch-and-go, they don’t know, it’s touch-and-go, they just don’t know,” Goff said.
Goff said Micah was a good dad who loved his kids.
“He rode horses, he just spent time with his boys, he has three sons and the other, Malik, that was here with him, his oldest son, they shot him too, he spent time with his sons all the time, he loved his kids, just as I love my kids, Goff said.
The street outside the house was taped off while police investigated and the family said officers searched through the house.
The also said one other person was at the house when the shooting happened.
“Broad open daylight and ain’t nobody seen nothing, even the person that was here that they let go, ain’t nobody seen nothing,” Goff said.
Police said they don’t have a lot of information on the gunman, but did say he was wearing shorts and no shirt and that he ran away from the area.
Goff says someone must know something.
“For somebody to come in my home, and do this, for what reason? What reason did they have great enough just to take their lives and come in my home? I don’t understand it, I really truly don’t understand it,” Goff said.
“I hope whoever did it don’t have kids of their own and don’t have to feel what they just made me feel, I hope they don’t,” Goff said.
If you have any information about who the gunman is, police ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. You can remain anonymous.