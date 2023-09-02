Family business and teen-owned business serve up food at 918 Food Festival

TULSA, Okla. — The 918 Food Festival is being held Saturday until 10 p.m. near 18th and Boston.
Amidst all the food and music, FOX23 had a chance to speak to two teens with their own business and the family behind Tunley’s BBQ Sauce.
Joshua Collins and Isaac Arce are football players at Will Rogers High School with their own business, Movin Munchies.
The two said it’s a snow cone business they started back in April.
“We got our LLC in April and ever since this summer selling drinks at public events and just raising money to start our business,” Arce said.
Collins said starting a business was harder than they thought, but being football players, they were used to challenge and adversity.
“This is something that we’re passionate about, starting a business and setting ourselves up and creating generational wealth for our families,” Collins said.
When asked about his favorite part of the event, Collins said it was, in part, “getting to know our customer base and getting exposure, letting people know what we’re doing, what Movin Munchies is about and kind of just give them a taste of our ice-cold sweet treats.”
The two said anyone looking to book Movin Munchies can find them on Instagram.
FOX23 also spoke to Geronne and Robin Tunley, the owners of Tunley’s BBQ Sauce.
Geronne said they were selling barbecue and sauce at the festival, but you can also find their sauce at Oasis Fresh Market, near Pine and Peoria.
Geronne said being at today’s event was “wonderful.”
“It’s wonderful, every time someone gets a chance to taste our food I like to see that first bite, I like to see that smile on they face,” he said.
Geronne said his favorite part was getting to work with his family.
“My favorite part for me, is I get to do something I love with my family, everybody in this tent is my family, so it’s my three daughters working, my son is working, and just showing, being able to show them hard work and how hard work is paying off,” he said.
Robin and Geronne said they’ve been at events almost every weekend, and on Monday they will be at Step Up To The Grill On Greenwood. Next weekend, they’ll be at Oasis Fresh Market.
“If you haven’t tasted our brisket, you haven’t tasted the best, I guarantee that,” Geronne said.