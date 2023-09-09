TULSA, Okla. — A special event was held at families moved into the homes built as part of the second annual Clark Howard Blitz Build.
According to Green Country Habitat for Humanity (GCHFH), the group hosting the event, the building of the homes was sponsored by Ameristar Perimeter Security, J.M. HUBER Corporation, ONE Gas, ONEOK and Williams Companies.
The homes were also sponsored by Tuesday Morning Miracle Workers, a group of volunteers for Habitat, and titular radio host Clark Howard.
“This is exciting day, we started in the cold windy rainy weather building six wonderful homes for hardworking Tulsans and today is the today that they get to move in,” Howard said.
Howard said volunteers and sponsors made it possible for the homes, which are located in the Chamberlain Park area near E. 49th St. N. and M.L.K. Jr. Blvd., to be sold to the families at affordable prices.
“What Habitat does is making housing affordable for hardworking families, make it possible to buy into the American Dream and that’s why I love this so much, because people work hard, they want to have the opportunity to have a piece of the American Dream and this is it,” Howard said.
The event featured remarks from GCHFH President and CEO Cameron Walker, Howard and someone from each of the sponsors.
“We continue to place families that are doing everything right into homes so they can build equity, so they’re families can build wealth, so they can join wonderful communities like the Chamberlain Park neighborhood and thrive in a community of folks that are all kind of focused on the same thing,” Walker said.
Jane Malone is the namesake of the Jane Malone Center in Chamberlain Park. She said having people own the homes instills pride in the neighborhood.
“The good thing about this is that people are going to be homeowners, not renters, and that that way pride will continue to be instilled into our neighborhood,” Malone said.
Howard said he loved seeing the joy from the families who are moving in.
“I love the joy, not just in the homeowner’s to-be, but their kids, kids who may have moved again and again and again, changed schools over and over again, this is stability, this is a solid future that these kids are moving into and that’s priceless,” he said.