Extra security measure to protect from car break-ins

TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- Tulsa police have investigated more than 2 thousand car breaking this year alone.
- FOX23 spoke with the owner of Outlaw Kustomz after he said his car has survived three smash-and-grabs, thanks to a security laminate.
- The owner says the security laminate is thick and has an adhesive, which makes it hard to break through. It also holds the glass on the car window together.
- It can cost between $120 to $150 per window to put on, but it may mean not having to replace your credit card, driver's license and stolen phone.
- Outlaw Kustomz posted video to their Facebook page of them using a crowbar to try and break through a window with security laminate.
- They say it takes five blows with a crowbar just to crack the window. They had similar results with a brick.
