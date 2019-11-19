  • Extra security measure to protect from car break-ins

    By: Amanda Gilbert

    Updated:

    TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:

    • Tulsa police have investigated more than 2 thousand car breaking this year alone.
    • FOX23 spoke with the owner of Outlaw Kustomz after he said his car has survived three smash-and-grabs, thanks to a security laminate.
    • The owner says the security laminate is thick and has an adhesive, which makes it hard to break through. It also holds the glass on the car window together.
    • It can cost between $120 to $150 per window to put on, but it may mean not having to replace your credit card, driver's license and stolen phone.
    • Outlaw Kustomz posted video to their Facebook page of them using a crowbar to try and break through a window with security laminate.
    • They say it takes five blows with a crowbar just to crack the window. They had similar results with a brick.

