TULSA, Okla. — From August 25 until September 3, Exo Square will be the venue for the 100X Reining Classic, which will also have entertainment by Larry the Cable Guy and Dylan Scott.
Chelsea Sutton, the official announcer of the event, said the event is NRHA sanctioned and features a total prize pool of more than $3 million.
The NRHA says reining is a sport where ranch-type horses showcase their ability to run through patterns that include various circles, spins, and stops.
“If you haven’t seen reining, this is like something that you would see on ‘Yellowstone’ or ‘The last Cowboy,’ in those old westerns,” Sutton said.
“This is fast paced, it’s very cowboy, very western lifestyle, very high action, very exciting, you’re going to have a lot of whoop and holler, you’re going to see natural horses doing natural movement in the ring at the tiptop shape of athletic ability, it is super exciting,” Sutton also said.
Sutton said every day of the event is free, except for September 1 and September 2, when Larry the Cable Guy and Dylan Scott will perform respectively.
Tickets for each event start at $25.
“It’s going to be a really exciting opportunity to not only see unbelievable athletes but then of course have some next level entertainment,” Sutton said.
