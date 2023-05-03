MOORE, Okla. — A 19-year-old has been charged with rape in relation to the death of high school senior in Moore.
Moore police say Madeline Bills was found dead in her home April 22.
According to her obituary, she was just weeks away from graduating with a 4.0 GPA and had signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Northeastern A&M in Miami, Okla.
Bills 19-year-old ex-boyfriend, Chace Cook, was arrested in Chicago in connection to the case.
"It's always sad when you have a crime like this one that has occurred and our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and her friends, and we want to make sure we're doing everything we can to find justice for Madeline," Lieutenant Wes Yost, with the Moore Police Department, said.
Moore police said Bills' family found her in her bedroom. They said her room was in a pool house separate from the main home.
According to the affidavit, video evidence showed Cook jumping the fence multiple times to the pool house.
Police said Cook’s car, clothes and DNA samples were all taken as evidence, along with his cell phone. The affidavit said Cook’s phone had multiple videos of himself with Bills on the night of her suspicious death.
One of the videos showed Cook filming himself sexually assaulting Bills while she was unconscious. Moore police said Cook was arrested in Chicago at a basic training camp for the Navy and will be extradited back to Oklahoma
Additional charges are possible pending the results of the medical examiner’s report.
A service for Madeline is set for Thursday, May 4 at Crossroads Church in Oklahoma City.