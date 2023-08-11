"Everybody I grew up with, friends, family, co-workers, about 95 percent of them lost everything that they had," he said. "There were unfortunately a lot of people that lost their lives in that fire, many of them I knew."
"I did my part, as much as I could, to help the community to rebuild and do cleanup work, but it got to me," Bryning said. "So, I made the conscious decision that I was going to go start over. Fortunately, I still had my RV. I told my children that I was going on the road."
After six weeks on the road, he landed in Eufaula where a week later he was talking with a real estate agent.
"I didn't really have an immediate desire to go back into law enforcement, so I started in Vivian, as a volunteer firefighter. But then the bug hit me again," he said.
He started as reserve officer for the Eufaula Police Department, later becoming the assistant chief.
He got promoted to chief after the previous chief stepped down earlier this year.
"I found my home, and I love it here," Bryning said. "So, I couldn't be happier. I think God put me here, I really do. I think it has been a journey that the cards have all fell into place, and I think I'm where I'm meant to be."