EUFAULA, Okla. — The rise in school shootings has many communities taking action.
Eufaula Public Schools Superintendent Monty Guthrie eufaula said this is something schools have to take into account these days.
"I think everyone has resigned to the fact that this world offers some threats now that weren't there several years ago," he said.
Guthrie said they began thinking about security enhancements after the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
They've worked with Eufaula Police, the state office of school safety and security and homeland security to come up with ideas to keep Eufaula schools safe.
"We wanted to be very thoughtful and considerate of our tax payers, but at the same time, we also want to make sure that we're providing the safest facility that we possibly can for our students," Guthrie said.
On April 4, the City of Eufaula passed a $1 million school safety bond to cover the proposed enhancements.
Guthrie walked FOX23 through the upcoming changes on Thursday.
"Any main entrance needs to have the double entry vestibule that just provides that second layer of safety. There are a lot of options that not bulletproof, but intruder-proof the entry ways. At the high school, at the entryway, that's been the same set of gates for a long time. We're going to go with electronic gates and it can double as a ticket booth of security house," Guthrie explained.
But security isn't the only improvement to safety.
Eufaula elementary and middle schools sit on busy Hwy 9.
"We're going to add an additional drop off loop," he added.
They hope that keeps school traffic from backing up onto the highway.