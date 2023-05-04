EUFAULA, Okla. — While state lawmakers argue over how and when to fund education in Oklahoma, schools in small cities like Eufaula say they're suffering.
"There's so many different needs that schools have that those dollars need to be allotted to the schools, and the community, and the school board that's elected by the community," superintendent Monty Guthrie said.
Guthrie says the school's operating cost keep going up.
"We looked at three different expenses over the last two years, and one of them is up 52.99 percent, one's up a little over 30 percent and one's up 26 percent," Guthrie said. "And those are operational costs that are not optional or negotiable for us."
He says the actions taken by lawmakers haven't kept up with the times.
"Even the two raises that we got recently, when you calculate in the rate of inflation that we've had over the last 6 years, those teachers are actually living below the level that they were," Guthrie said.
He wants Gov. Stitt and state lawmakers to focus on Oklahoma's future.