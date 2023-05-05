EUFAULA, Okla. — It was a packed house at a special Eufaula City Council meeting Thursday after the police chief resigned just the day before.
Many, upset by the sudden resignation and what appears to be differences with the city manager, showed up with signs of support for the now former chief, Mark Goodwin.
In Goodwin's May 3 resignation letter, he says in part, "It has become obvious to me that the City Manager, Jeb Jones, and I have vast differences in how the Eufaula Police Department should be managed, I cannot, in good conscience, remain as the Chief of Police and make the changes he is requiring me to adhere to."
Goodwin told FOX23 he didn't feel it is appropriate to divulge details but said he just couldn't do what the City Manager was asking him to do. Goodwin did however go into a little more detail in a post to Facebook the day of the special city council meeting.
FOX23 reached out the to City Manager Jeb Jones who wouldn't comment, saying it is a "personnel issue."