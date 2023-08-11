But, Bryning began his 11-year policing career in Northern California.
"Started out just as a regular officer, and as I grew as an officer, myself my desire, my specialty was K9," Bryning said. "And as I went on in my career, I became a supervisor and an instructor. I did all of our firearms. I did all of our less lethal, a lot more of our tactical training."
Bryning said his background as a trainer and instructor has helped tremendously as he's moved into his new role.
Bryning said as the City of Eufaula grows, crime, especially drug-related crime, will grow with it.
"I'm trying to prepare our officers now, really focusing on drug interdiction and DUI enforcement,” Bryning said. "This week, actually, finally, we were able to get every officer in this department certified to complete DUI arrests."
With a background as a K9 handler, Bryning wants to launch two new K9 units.
He said drug traffickers bring fentanyl through Eufaula and it's killing people, even high school kids.
"My goal with the dogs is not only to help with the intervention of narcotic introduction into this town, but to also utilize them in the school," Bryning said.
"I have a background in water rescue, in swift water rescue," he said.
Before becoming a police officer, Bryning served 13 years as firefighter in Northern California.
"A lot of time, seconds, minutes, mean everything,” Bryning said. “So with this department being so close to the marina, it makes sense to have a rescue boat."
Bryning wants to make Eufaula a safe place to live, work and visit.
"I'm excited. I'm very proud. I'm very proud to represent this city, and I'm very proud to represent this department and all of the citizens within this city,” Bryning said. "Everybody, at some point, will have law enforcement encounters. Hopefully they are all good, even under bad situations."