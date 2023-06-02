MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A Eufaula man has been sentenced to two life sentences for one count of first degree murder and one count of second degree murder.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for Eastern District of Oklahoma announced William Clayton Brown, 40, was sentenced two two consecutive life sentences after being found guilty for the murder of two people, one while Brown was in prison.
In September 2021, Brown was found guilty of second degree murder after the medical examiner testified brown had stabbed and killed a victim with a sharp object.
Later testimony claimed Brown had also tried to hide the victim's body in a field.
In July 2022, Brown was then found guilty of first degree murder after witnesses testified he had strangled, beat and suffocated a second victim and cellmate, Mark Lawhead, while in the Oklahoma State Penitentiary.
"William Brown has proven he is a hardened and violent criminal, and a true menace to society," said FBI Oklahoma City Special Agent in Charge Edward J. Gray. "For the lives he took and the families he affected, he has duly earned each of his life sentences. Thanks to the efforts of the FBI and our law enforcement partners, Brown will never again endanger the citizens of Oklahoma."
"The defendant is obviously an extremely violent person and the consecutive life sentences imposed by Court were fitting punishment for his heinous crimes," said United States Attorney Christopher J. Wilson.
Brown will stay in U.S. Marshal custody until he is transported to a designated prison where he will serve his consecutive life sentences with no chance of parole.